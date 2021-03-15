BOSTON (CBS) — A Randolph man is being held without bail after he allegedly stabbed two people inside Boston’s Bell In Hand Tavern over the weekend. Alex Brito, 36, was arraigned Monday.
According to police, Brito was being disruptive in the bar and when two security workers tried to kick him out, he attacked them.READ MORE: CDC Considering Revising Recommendations About 6 Feet Of Distance In Classrooms
The victims have non-life-threatening injuries.READ MORE: Massachusetts Reports 1,004 New COVID Cases, 28 Additional Deaths
Brito is expected back in court later this week.MORE NEWS: COVID-19 Cases Tied To 'King Of The Mat' Wrestling Tournament In NH