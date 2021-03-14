BOSTON (CBS) — Future Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees officially announced his retirement with a video on Instagram Sunday. Tom Brady took to Twitter to congratulate Brees on his career.
"Congrats my friend on an incredible career. Thank you for the inspiration and dedication on and off the field. Look forward to seeing what's next," Brady wrote.
Congrats my friend on an incredible career. Thank you for the inspiration and dedication on and off the field! Look forward to seeing what's next @drewbrees https://t.co/2rDMn78OQD

— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 14, 2021
— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 14, 2021
With Brady signed in Tampa through his age 45 season in 2022, the quarterback could surpass Brees’ record for most passing yards in NFL history. Brees retired as the all-time leader in that category, with 80,358 passing yards. Brady trails him by 1,154 yards. Considering Brady threw for 4,633 yards last year and has averaged over 4,400 yards per season over the past four years, he could pass Brees in just four or five games of work next season.