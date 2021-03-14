GREENLAND, N.H. (CBS) – A New Hampshire man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly hit a state police cruiser while driving drunk and did not stop.
David Valle, 26, of Derry was charged with driving under the influence, conduct after an accident, reckless driving and failure to move over for an emergency vehicle.
Around 12:20 a.m., a New Hampshire State Police trooper was conducting a traffic stop on Interstate 95 in Greenland when Valle allegedly hit the driver's side door of the cruiser.
Police said Valle did not stop and continued southbound on I-95. Seabrook Police spotted Valle a short time later.
The trooper whose cruiser was hit suffered minor injuries. She was taken to an area hospital and later released.
Valle is due in court on May 20.