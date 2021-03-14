LOWELL (CBS) — The arrest of 16-year-old Alexander Gaye in connection with a deadly fire in Lowell was announced Sunday night. He faces multiple charges including murder, arson, and armed assault.
Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said on Thursday that police were searching for Gaye. At the time, she also said two people had already been arrested in connection with the fire.
Investigators said the fire at 98 Westford Street on February 10 was intentionally set using a lighter and trash bag.
Gaye is charged with murder, arson of a dwelling, three counts of armed assault to murder, injury to a firefighter, and intimidation of a witness. He is scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Lowell.
Twenty-year-old Julian Boykins faces the same charges. He is currently being held without bail.
Tanya Karadanis, 19, of Dracut is accused of evidence tampering and conspiracy. She was arraigned and released on $5,000 cash bail. Boykins allegedly told Karadanis to remove the SIM card from his phone and destroy it in an attempt to get rid of the evidence.
The fire resulted in the death of third-floor resident 77-year-old Em Chak and injured three other tenants, two Lowell firefighters, and one police officer. More than 50 people were displaced.