PITTSFIELD (CBS) – World-renowned cellist Yo-Yo Ma made people’s COVID vaccination experience even more memorable on Saturday at Berkshire Community College in Pittsfield.
After receiving his second COVID vaccine dose, the 18-time Grammy Award winner proceeded to perform for 15 minutes for people waiting in observation.READ MORE: 'Victim Of An Unjust System': Demonstration In Belmont Marks Anniversary Of Breonna Taylor's Death
The school posted the video of his performance on its Instagram page.
“Today at the #MyBCC vaccination clinic, the folks waiting for 15 minutes in observation were graced with the musical talents of the one and only Yo-Yo Ma,” the account wrote.MORE NEWS: 'Stop Asian Hate' Rally In Boston Calls Out Recent Attacks On Asian Americans
Ma was named by Time magazine as one of the Top 100 Most Influential People of 2020.