By CBSBoston.com Staff
PITTSFIELD (CBS) – World-renowned cellist Yo-Yo Ma made people’s COVID vaccination experience even more memorable on Saturday at Berkshire Community College in Pittsfield.

After receiving his second COVID vaccine dose, the 18-time Grammy Award winner proceeded to perform for 15 minutes for people waiting in observation.

The school posted the video of his performance on its Instagram page.

“Today at the #MyBCC vaccination clinic, the folks waiting for 15 minutes in observation were graced with the musical talents of the one and only Yo-Yo Ma,” the account wrote.

Ma was named by Time magazine as one of the Top 100 Most Influential People of 2020.

