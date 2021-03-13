BOSTON (CBS) – It’s been roughly a year since the way we traveled changed. As fewer people left their homes, much less people flew to other places.

But as Massachusetts now eases COVID-19 restrictions, more people are venturing out of their homes.

From dining to flying, the light at the end of the dark coronavirus tunnel seems closer than ever.

A different story from last year at this time, which hurt to travel and hospitality industry dramatically.

“I have been inundated. People are really want something to look forward to, and they just want to leave home and go somewhere,” Rhonda Gilberg of TRAVELLUSTER said.

These days, Gilberg is fielding a lot of calls.

“People want to go to the Caribbean, I would say, that is very popular right now. The U.S. parks, Arizona, Hawaii,” Gilberg said.

The Lenox Hotel in Boston is also getting busier.

“It’s the light at the end of the tunnel. People are starting to feel more comfortable, Saunders Hotel Group President Daniel Donahue said. “The good news is I think there will be a lot of staycations, people coming into the city, walking around.”

They spent this year updating their safety measures. Now guests can enter the building and check in without punching a button.

Gilberg says the more people that become vaccinated, the more likely they are to travel, take vacations, and dine in restaurants. Both hotel and travel agencies are seeing an increase in traffic after a very slow year.

“They are open with open warms to welcome everyone back,” Gilberg said.

Bride-to-be Alyssa Forsell had to postpone her wedding last year. Now she is getting married in May in Hilton Head S.C.

“I am ready to vacation and ready to travel,” Forsell said. “I got my shot and feeling much more prepared and taking the proper precautions.”