BOSTON (CBS) — Boston Police are asking the public to help identify a man who allegedly vandalized two churches and a Catholic school in Dorchester and South Boston. Surveillance images of the suspect were released.
The damage was discovered on Friday morning.
Around 6:30 a.m., police were called to Saint Teresa of Calcutta Church and Saint John Paul II Catholic Academy in Dorchester. An unknown substance was found on several door locks.
About an hour and a half later, police were called to Saint Monica-Saint Augustine Catholic Church in South Boston. The same substance was on all four door locks to the church and a statue of The Blessed Mother had been knocked over.
Police also said the statue had been knocked over on March 5 but no one reported it at the time.
Anyone with information is asked to call District C-6 Detectives at 617-343-4742, the anonymous CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS, or text the word ‘TIP’ to 27463.