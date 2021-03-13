BOSTON (CBS) – On March 13, 2020, all major performance venues across New England began to close.

To this day, many are still shuttered, leaving thousands of musicians with little to no means of making a living in their chosen field.

But the New England Musicians Relief Fund is dedicated to helping professional musicians weather the financial trouble.

The organization has given out more than $300,000 to musicians in need in recent months, and they just upped their goal to $500,000 by the end of the week.

Some musicians have had to leave the industry entirely, while others are hanging on navigating unemployment, online performances, and small gigs that are few and far between.

Skye Dearborn, a trombonist who performed across Boston before the pandemic, is one of the many musicians who have been affected.

“It’s been a tough year, overall. It’s been challenging for me and for everyone,” said Dearborn.

But, with restrictions across the state loosing up, along with the good weather, she feels more hopeful.

“It makes me feel really excited, and it makes me feel hopeful,” said Dearborn. “I feel hopeful to be able to attend concerts. First of all, as a human, I really need to attend concerts. I really need to be around other musicians. I really need to be around other people who appreciate music. So that’s what I’ll be looking forward to eventually.”

For more information on the relief fund and to find out how to donate or apply, visit: www.nemrf.org