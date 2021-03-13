BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 1,548 new confirmed COVID cases and 34 additional deaths in the state on Saturday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 567,108 while the total number of deaths is 16,281.
There were 105,498 total new tests reported.
As of Saturday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 1.73%.
There are 643 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Saturday, which is an increase of two since Friday. There are 176 patients currently in intensive care.
There are an estimated 26,001 active cases in Massachusetts.