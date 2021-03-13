BOSTON (CBS) – Here we go again…

After a string of unseasonably warm conditions including record warmth in Boston last week, gusty winds brought in ‘cooler’ air for the weekend. Despite temperatures being 15 to 20 degrees cooler, we are still slightly above average for mid-March. However, those winds were howling Friday night with gusts over 50 mph in some places creating pockets of tree damage and isolated power outages.

Well, another round of strong to damaging wind gusts are likely Sunday afternoon. A WIND ADVISORY has been issued for all of southern New England from NOON to MIDNIGHT SUNDAY. The strongest winds are expected between 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday. Make sure to gather and secure any loose objects around and on your property. Gusts up to 50 mph are possible, leading to the potential of more tree damage and power outages.

These strong winds are in association with an arctic front that will slide southward through New England Sunday afternoon. This front will also produce an increase in clouds Sunday with a passing shower or snow squall.

It will become dry and clear by Monday morning, besides some ocean effect clouds & flurries possible over the outer Cape. Winds will be decreasing Monday morning, but occasional gusts are possible through the evening. These winds will help transport cold air into the region to start the week. Temperatures will be in the teens Monday morning, but feel like -10 to 5 degrees with the wind chill.

Despite sunshine, highs will only climb into the 20s to low 30s on Monday. That is nearly 15 degrees below average. New record low maximum temperatures are possible.

Temperatures do moderate through the week, with 50s to even near 60 by late week, but that also comes with our next chance of widespread showers. Stay tuned for updates to the forecast as we get closer.