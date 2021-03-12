LYNN (CBS) – Governor Charlie Baker will be part of a roundtable discussion Friday morning about returning students to full in-person learning at Massachusetts schools during the pandemic.
You can watch it live on CBSN Boston in the video above at 8:30 a.m.
Baker will be joined by Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, Secretary of Education James Peyser and Cardinal Seán O’Malley at St. Mary’s in Lynn for the discussion.
Massachusetts elementary and middle schools have been given April deadlines to return to full-time in-person learning in the classroom. No date has been set yet for high school students.