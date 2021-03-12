Rob Gronkowski Pranks Tom Brady With The 'I'm Busy Challenge' On FaceTimeOnly a select number of individuals can reach Tom Brady at the push of a button. Rob Gronkowski is one of those people. He clearly does not take that responsible seriously.

Irving Scores 40, Nets Beat Celtics 121-109Kyrie Irving scored 40 points to lead the Brooklyn Nets to a 121-109 victory over the Boston Celtics on Thursday night.

Bruins Beat Rangers 4-0The Bruins beat the Rangers 4-0 Thursday night.

What To Expect From Marcus Smart When He Returns To Celtics Lineup: IntensityMarcus Smart is set to return to the Celtics lineup Thursday night when Boston tips off the second half of the season, and that's swell news for a team that has had some serious issues on the defensive end.

Tuukka Rask's Injury 'Lingered,' Goaltender To Miss Second Straight GameThe Boston Bruins hoped to have Tuukka Rask back and ready to go on Thursday night, but the goaltender's injury is "lingering." As a result, Rask will miss his second consecutive game.