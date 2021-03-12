BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady has reportedly signed an extension with the Buccaneers, one that will keep the quarterback in Tampa Bay through the 2022 season.

The deal will also save Tampa Bay some cap space in the process, giving the team a chance to load up once again as it looks to repeat as Super Bowl champs.

It’s a four-year contract with voidable years on the back end, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, one that will save the defending Super Bowl champions $19 million against the salary cap this offseason. That should help Tampa Bay re-sign some of its own free agents, including tight end Rob Gronkowski, wide receiver Antonio Brown and linebacker Shaquil Barrett.

Brady’s extension is essentially a one-year deal that will allow the quarterback to play until the age of 45. Brady had said for years that he wants to play until he’s 45, but he admitted ahead of Super Bowl LV that he’s open to playing beyond that.

Just guessing but feels like TB will be done after 2022, his age 45 season, just as he's pretty much told us all along. If he ends up hitting free agency at 45 and playing somewhere else I will go ahead and say "wow. crazy." https://t.co/ALn8G0W3JR — Michael Hurley (@michaelFhurley) March 12, 2021

The Brady news comes just hours after news broke that the Patriots will be re-signing quarterback Cam Newton to a one-year, $14 million deal this offseason. Brady and the Buccaneers are set to visit New England during the 2021 NFL season.