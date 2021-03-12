BOSTON (CBS) — Cam Newton is coming back to New England for another go-around, but the Patriots are still searching for their quarterback of the future. On Friday, the team will take a look at one of the most intriguing quarterbacks in the upcoming NFL Draft: North Dakota State’s Trey Lance.

The Patriots will be on hand for Lance’s Pro Day in North Dakota on Friday, along with a slew of other NFL teams, according to NFL Network’s Albert Breer.

We mentioned the Jets, Lions, Falcons, Panthers, Broncos and WFT will top guys in Fargo. More on NDSU Pro Day … • Niners will be repped, but not by Lynch or Shanahan.

• Dolphins will be repped, but not by Grier or Flores.

• Patriots will have nat'l scout Matt Groh there. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 12, 2021

Lance is projected to be a Top 10 pick, so the Patriots will have to move up if they want any shot at drafting him come April 29. New England owns the 15th overall selection, one of nine picks the team has in this year’s draft.

Lance had an incredible 2019 season for the Bison, tossing 28 touchdowns and no interceptions while completing 67 percent of his passes. The 6-foot-4, 230-pound quarterback also rushed for 1,100 yards and 14 touchdowns as North Dakota State captured the FCS National Championship with a 16-0 record.

He played in just one game last year as a junior, as the Bisons’ season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In that game, Lance completed 15 of his 30 passes for 149 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Lance isn’t the only QB on New England’s radar in the draft, either, as noted by The Athletic’s Jeff Howe:

The Patriots will remain active on the trade and free-agent front at QB. And of course, they planned to be at Trey Lance's pro day today and have done a ton of work on Zach Wilson, Justin Fields and Mac Jones. The QB situation remains fluid. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) March 12, 2021

Even with Newton back in the mix, expect a lot more quarterback chatter with the Patriots leading up to the NFL Draft.