FOXBORO (CBS) – While last year’s 7-9 season was not what the Patriots hoped for, fans at the team’s ProShop in Foxboro said they are glad to see quarterback Cam Newton returning next season.

WBZ-TV confirmed Friday morning that New England signed Newton to a one-year contract (it was first reported by the Boston Globe’s Jim McBride). ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Newton’s new deal is worth $14 million. Just $6 million of this year’s contract is incentives, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss,

“I was pretty shocked to see that this morning. I thought they were going to part ways. So we’ll see. I know he had some troubles throwing the ball last year a little bit,” said Patriots fan Jason Silva. “So hopefully, he can right the ship there and be productive.”

The Patriots went 7-8 in games that Newton started in 2020. While he rushed for 12 touchdowns, he also threw for just eight touchdowns with 10 interceptions.

Still, many fans are glad that the Pats are giving him a second chance. And with the 31-year-old back in the fold, fans are hoping that the team can show signs of hope in a post-Tom Brady era.

“I think he deserves another shot. I think he’s talented, and there wasn’t a lot of training ahead for the team. A lot of new people, so give him another shot,” said Pats fan Rhonda Spindel.

And it didn’t take Patriots fans very long to grab the #1 jersey at the Patriots Pro Shop at Gillette Stadium on Friday morning.

“The guy was sick. He had COVID. That’s a disease. So I think he deserves another shot,” said New England fan Mark Vatkevich. “I think the contract they say was $14 million, but I understand it’s a lot less and it’s all based off incentives. So I think he deserves a second shot at it. The guy’s quite the football player. I wish him the best. I’m going to buy his jersey.”