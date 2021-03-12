FOXBORO (CBS) – While last year’s 7-9 season was not what the Patriots hoped for, fans at the team’s ProShop in Foxboro said they are glad to see quarterback Cam Newton returning next season.
WBZ-TV confirmed Friday morning that New England signed Newton to a one-year contract (it was first reported by the Boston Globe’s Jim McBride). ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Newton’s new deal is worth $14 million. Just $6 million of this year’s contract is incentives, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss,READ MORE: Massachusetts Residents Have 6th-Highest Life Expectancy Across U.S.
“I was pretty shocked to see that this morning. I thought they were going to part ways. So we’ll see. I know he had some troubles throwing the ball last year a little bit,” said Patriots fan Jason Silva. “So hopefully, he can right the ship there and be productive.”
The Patriots went 7-8 in games that Newton started in 2020. While he rushed for 12 touchdowns, he also threw for just eight touchdowns with 10 interceptions.READ MORE: Boston's Outdoor Dining Program For Restaurants To Start March 22
Still, many fans are glad that the Pats are giving him a second chance. And with the 31-year-old back in the fold, fans are hoping that the team can show signs of hope in a post-Tom Brady era.
“I think he deserves another shot. I think he’s talented, and there wasn’t a lot of training ahead for the team. A lot of new people, so give him another shot,” said Pats fan Rhonda Spindel.
And it didn’t take Patriots fans very long to grab the #1 jersey at the Patriots Pro Shop at Gillette Stadium on Friday morning.MORE NEWS: Child Tax Credit: How Expanded Credit Works And Why It Means More Money To Parents
“The guy was sick. He had COVID. That’s a disease. So I think he deserves another shot,” said New England fan Mark Vatkevich. “I think the contract they say was $14 million, but I understand it’s a lot less and it’s all based off incentives. So I think he deserves a second shot at it. The guy’s quite the football player. I wish him the best. I’m going to buy his jersey.”