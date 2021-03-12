BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 1,577 new confirmed COVID cases and 29 additional deaths in the state on Friday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 565,560 while the total number of deaths is 16,247.
There were 99,912 total new tests reported.

As of Friday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 1.77%.
There are 641 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Friday, which is a decrease of 29 since Thursday. There are 170 patients currently in intensive care.
There are an estimated 25,858 active cases in Massachusetts.