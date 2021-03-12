BOSTON (CBS) – Good news, Bay Staters. Massachusetts residents have a longer average life expectancy than a large majority of the nation.
According to newly released data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Massachusetts has the sixth-highest life expectancy in the country, at an estimated age of 80.1 years old. Women in the Commonwealth are expected to live 82.5 years, while men are expected to live until they are 77.7.
Researchers from the CDC’s Division of Vital Statistics estimated the life expectancy of people in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., based on 2018 deaths, population estimates, and Medicare data.
Four other New England states ranked in the top 20. Connecticut was ranked fifth; Rhode Island ranked 10th; Vermont ranked 13th; and New Hampshire ranked 17th.
Maine was ranked 26. Overall, five out of the top 10 states with the highest life expectancy were in the Northeast.
The state with the highest life expectancy was Hawaii, while West Virginia ranked at the bottom.
On the whole, women in the U.S. had a higher life expectancy in all 50 states and D.C. Women were expected to live to 81.2 years, while the average life expectancy for men is 76.2 years.