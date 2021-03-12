HAVERILL (CBS) – A fight in Haverhill has ended with a murder charge. Dieryk Garcia, 35, of Haverhill, will be arraigned in district court Friday.
According to the Essex District Attorney's Office, Garcia and another man got into a fight on Winter Street at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Police were called in and they found the man suffering from what they said was "blunt force trauma." He was rushed to a hospital and then put on a helicopter to a Boston hospital where he died. His name was not released. The D.A. said he was 34 years and from Haverhill.
Garcia was arrested and charged with murder.
No other information is available at this point in the investigation.