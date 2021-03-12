Signing Cam Newton Shouldn't Rule Out Patriots Adding Another QBThe Patriots are bringing Cam Newton back for another shot in 2021, a move that surprised a lot of folks on Friday morning. But don't think the team is finished addressing the quarterback position this offseason.

Bill Belichick Gets A Buzzcut From Brandon King To Benefit Boston Children's HospitalBill Belichick is going to look a little different for a while, after the Patriots head coach got a buzzcut from New England linebacker Brandon King on Thursday. But the head coach took a lot off the top for a great cause.

Rob Gronkowski Pranks Tom Brady With The 'I'm Busy Challenge' On FaceTimeOnly a select number of individuals can reach Tom Brady at the push of a button. Rob Gronkowski is one of those people. He clearly does not take that responsible seriously.

Irving Scores 40, Nets Beat Celtics 121-109Kyrie Irving scored 40 points to lead the Brooklyn Nets to a 121-109 victory over the Boston Celtics on Thursday night.