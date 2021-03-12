WEATHER ALERT:Damaging Winds Could Lead To Power Outages Overnight Into Early Saturday
By CBSBoston.com Staff
Filed Under:Dieryk Garcia, Haverhill News, John Rosado

HAVERHILL (CBS) – A fight in Haverhill has ended with a murder charge. Dieryk Garcia, 35, of Haverhill, was arraigned in district court Friday and was held without bail.

According to the Essex District Attorney’s Office, Garcia and another man got into a fight on Winter Street at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

Police were called in and they found 34-year-old John Rosado from Haverhill suffering from what they said was “blunt force trauma.” He was rushed to a hospital and then put on a helicopter to a Boston hospital where he died.

Garcia was arrested and charged with murder. He will undergo a competency evaluation before a probable cause hearing scheduled for March 29.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.

CBSBoston.com Staff