By CBSBoston.com Staff
CAMBRIDGE (CBS) – A “ghost bike” in honor of a bicyclist killed in Cambridge was set on fire Thursday night and police are trying to find out who’s responsible.

Officers were called about the fire in Porter Square around 6:30 p.m. and the flames were quickly put out. No one was hurt.

The Ghost Bike in Porter Square in Cambridge was set on fire Thursday, March 11, 2021 (Photo credit: Jess Fox)

In the Boston area, the white “ghost bikes” are placed at sites where cyclists have been killed.

Peter Cheung, the founder of Ghost Bikes Boston, told WBZ-TV this bike is in honor of Joe Lavins, who died there in 2016. Lavin’s friend Ken Carlson from the Somerville Bike Committee restored it Friday.

Peter Cheung with the restored ghost bike in honor of Joe Lavins in Porter Square. (WBZ-TV)

“I was very upset,” Cheung said. “Hopefully it’s a random act of vandalism and not anything against cyclists.”

