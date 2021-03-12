Cam Newton Re-Signing With Patriots On One-Year DealCam Newton is getting another shot in New England. The Patriots are re-signing the quarterback to a one-year deal.

Cam Newton Ready To 'Run It Back' With PatriotsCam Newton and the New England Patriots are getting together for another season. Newton seems pretty excited for another shot at being the Patriots quarterback, reacting to the news with a hype video on his Instagram account.

Cam Newton Re-Signing With Patriots: Making Sense Of The MoveDan Roche breaks down New England's decision to bring Cam Newton back for another season.

Patriots Are Attending Trey Lance's Pro Day On FridayThe Patriots are taking a look at one of the NFL Draft's most intriguing quarterbacks on Friday.

Tom Brady Reportedly Signs Extension That Will Save Buccaneers $19 Million In Cap SpaceTom Brady has reportedly signed an extension with the Buccaneers, one that will keep the quarterback in Tampa Bay through the 2022 season.