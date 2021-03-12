CAMBRIDGE (CBS) – A “ghost bike” in honor of a bicyclist killed in Cambridge was set on fire Thursday night and police are trying to find out who’s responsible.
Officers were called about the fire in Porter Square around 6:30 p.m. and the flames were quickly put out. No one was hurt.READ MORE: Anyone Can Now Preregister For A COVID Vaccine Appointment In Massachusetts
In the Boston area, the white “ghost bikes” are placed at sites where cyclists have been killed.READ MORE: Damaging Winds Could Lead To Power Outages Overnight Into Early Saturday
Peter Cheung, the founder of Ghost Bikes Boston, told WBZ-TV this bike is in honor of Joe Lavins, who died there in 2016. Lavin’s friend Ken Carlson from the Somerville Bike Committee restored it Friday.MORE NEWS: 'It's Going To Be A Very Good Summer': New Hampshire Eases COVID Restrictions For Travelers, Restaurants And Bars
“I was very upset,” Cheung said. “Hopefully it’s a random act of vandalism and not anything against cyclists.”