CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) — First Lady Jill Biden is set to visit New Hampshire next week. Biden will be in Concord on Wednesday to “amplify the American Rescue Plan,” her office announced.
The Biden Administration is hitting the road for a "Help is Here tour" to promote the $1.9 trillion COVID relief package that was signed into law Thursday. The legislation calls for $1,400 in stimulus checks for those making under $75,000, extends unemployment insurance, expands the child tax credit and will give billions to Massachusetts and other states.
Other destinations on the tour for President Joe Biden, the first lady, Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff are Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Las Vegas, Denver, New Mexico and Atlanta.
“In the coming weeks and months I’ll be traveling along with the First Lady, the Vice President, the Second Gentleman and members of my cabinet to speak directly to you. To tell you the truth about how the American Rescue Plan meets the moment,” Biden said in a primetime address Thursday.
Further details about the first lady's New Hampshire plans were not immediately available.