BOSTON (CBS) — On Sunday, the clocks will spring forward one hour. And a group of lawmakers is pushing for permanent Daylight Saving Time.
Sen. Ed Markey is among the advocates reintroducing a bill that would make it so we’d no longer need to change the clocks. The “Sunshine Protection Act” is supported by a bipartisan group of senators.READ MORE: 400 Members Of Mass. National Guard To Provide Support In Washington D.C.
“I know how much people love sunshine. I know how much better it makes everyone feel,” Markey said in an interview with CBSN Boston. “And I know it’s economic benefits, it’s mental health benefits.”READ MORE: Massachusetts Residents Have 6th-Highest Life Expectancy Across U.S.
This is the fourth time Congress has taken up a bill like this. Fifteen states have passed similar laws but for the change to apply, federal statute is required.
“I’m of the opinion that the more we make this sale to members of the Senate, the more likely it’s going to be that we can make this a year-round treat for every American,” Markey said.MORE NEWS: Boston's Outdoor Dining Program For Restaurants To Start March 22
Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, one of the bill’s supporters, said forgoing the clock change would mean fewer car accidents, reduce the risk for heart attacks, stroke and seasonal depression, help the economy and conserve energy.