BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots are bringing Cam Newton back for another shot in 2021, a move that surprised a lot of folks on Friday morning. After a disappointing 2020 season, many Pats fans are a little upset with Friday’s news.

Simply put, Newton was not a good quarterback in 2020. While he had success on the ground, he was wildly inconsistent through the air, and the Patriots offense became a predictable unit because of it. New England went 7-8 with Newton at QB, and the offense left a lot to be desired.

So it’s a bit odd that the Pats would sign Newton to a one-year deal worth $14 million. But the team has a boatload of cap space to work with this offseason, so expect Bill Belichick to give Newton a lot more weapons on offense in 2021.

And as WBZ-TV’s Levan Reid stated on Friday morning, signing Newton shouldn’t rule out the Patriots adding another QB to the depth chart this offseason.

“I know they like him and respect each other, but at the same time I still feel this deal doesn’t stop the Patriots from going after another quarterback or drafting one in the draft,” Reid said on CBSN Boston.

With nine picks in the 2021 NFL Draft and $60 million in cap space, the Patriots will have options to add to the QB depth chart. And really, the 31-year-old Newton is just a bridge quarterback for the next franchise guy.

The Patriots should have plenty of chances to give Newton more weapons on offense, which will hopefully lead to much better passing numbers from the veteran quarterback if he is indeed New England’s starter next season.

“He just played so bad for your starting quarterback. As much as you like him as a player and as a person — how forthright he was with how things were going bad and how he talked about his situation — you want to be competitive,” said Reid. “Especially in a division where you’re no the king anymore. The Buffalo Bills are the king and the Miami Dolphins are on the come up.

“If they think Cam can make them a better team than they were last year, especially if they put something around him, that’s obviously what they plan on doing. Hopefully Cam can answer his critics, go out and be a better player,” he added. “He’s got to be better.”