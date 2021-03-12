BOSTON (CBS) — Cam Newton and the New England Patriots are getting together for another season. Newton seems pretty excited for another shot at being the Patriots quarterback.
Newton shared a pretty solid hype video to his Instagram account Friday afternoon, saying he’s ready to “run it back” with the Patriots in 2021. The video starts with his arrival in New England last offseason, shows off a few of his highlights from a disappointing 2020, and ends with a pretty good proclamation that the quarterback made at some point last season.
“They been sleepin’ on Boogie all 2020. But I refuse to let them sleep on me in 2021,” said Newton. “2021 is savage.”
Newton was set to hit free agency next week, but news broke Friday morning that he’ll be back with the Patriots on a one-year deal that could be worth up to $14 million.