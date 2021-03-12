BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Marchand had an incredible three-assist night against the New York Rangers on Thursday, but was banged up toward the end of the Bruins’ 4-0 win. His status for Saturday’s tilt against New York is now up in the air.

Marchand did not practice with the B’s on Friday, and head coach Bruce Cassidy didn’t want to speculate on what is ailing his top-line forward. Whether Marchand plays Saturday afternoon or not will depend on how he feels in the morning.

“I know Brad hates missing games so we’ll see how he is in the morning. He wasn’t able to practice today so hopefully he’s better tomorrow,” Cassidy told reporters on Friday.

Marchand has 31 points (12 goals, 19 assists) in his 24 games this season, so he’d be missed on Boston’s top line if he can’t go Saturday.

But Marchand isn’t the only injury bug bite that the Bruins are dealing with at the moment. Goalie Tuukka Rask will miss his third straight game on Saturday, as he’s still undergoing treatment for his lingering back injury. Cassidy said that Rask could return Monday against the Penguins, but that depends if he can take the ice for practice on Sunday.

Jaroslav Halak will be in net for Boston on Saturday against New York, and if Rask can’t play either game against Pittsburgh, either Dan Vladar or Jeremy Swayman would start one of the two games in the back-to-back with the Pens.

Zach Senyshyn is also set to “miss some time,” according to Cassidy, after suffering an upper-body injury Thursday night. The 23-year-old made his season debut with Boston on Thursday, skating with the team’s fourth line.