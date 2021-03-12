BOSTON (CBS) – It’s hard to complain about the last couple of days. A spring feel has certainly been in the air, but if you’re a seasoned New Englander, you know these type of conditions don’t last long in March.
Friday's highs were once again well above-average, into the mid-to-low 60s for most. With a westerly wind, even the Cape and Islands got to play along, unlike Thursday.
A strong cold front will pass through late Friday night, and as it does, winds will increase dramatically. The strongest winds will be between 9 p.m. Friday to early Saturday morning.
The strongest wind gusts will be in the Worcester Hills, where it could briefly hit 50-to-60 miles per hour. Widespread 45-to-50 mph gusts are likely for nearly all of southern New England, which is why the National Weather Service has a Wind Advisory until Saturday morning.
Power outages and wind damage are possible before the wind lightens dramatically into Saturday afternoon.
Temperatures both Saturday and Sunday will be much more seasonable in the middle 40s, but at times, the wind chills will be in the 20s and 30s. At least we’re holding onto the sunshine!