BOSTON (CBS) – This will be Boston’s second straight St. Patrick’s Day living in a pandemic. Among the items on our To Do List this weekend, a way to bring the celebration home.

HARPOON ST. PATRICK’S KITS

St. Patrick’s Day is just a few days away and Harpoon brewery is making it easy for you to celebrate the holiday at home. Now available for curbside pickup at the Seaport brewery – St. Pat’s Fest Kits. Each one includes a hat, a pint glass, and a four-pack of beer. You can order them through March 16, or stop by the beer hall this week for a traditional Irish meal.

https://www.harpoonbrewery.com/event/st-pats-fest-home-edition-curbside-pick-up/

When: Now through March 16

Where: 306 Northern Avenue, Boston

Cost: $30

AQUARIUM AFTER DARK

Every Friday this month, visit the New England Aquarium for Aquarium After Dark, when the doors will stay open until 8 p.m. For added fun, each night has a different theme, like Tropical Night and It’s Not Easy Being Green. Make sure to reserve your tickets in advance.

https://www.neaq.org/visit/reopen/aquarium-after-dark/

When: Fridays in March

Where: 1 Central Wharf, Boston

Cost: Adult: $32, Child (3-11): $23

AERIAL YOGA

This is not your average yoga class. It’s aerial yoga, where a hammock allows you to take your workout to new heights. It happens at Swet Studio in the South End. You can try out a beginner class, and break a sweat in a unique way.

https://swetstudio.com

When: Class schedule: https://swetstudio.com/inner-strength

Where: 480 Tremont Street, Boston

Cost: Single class $30, Packages available