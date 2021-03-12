BOSTON (CBS) — Bill Belichick is going to look a little different for a while, after the Patriots head coach got a buzzcut from New England linebacker Brandon King on Thursday. But the head coach took a lot off the top for a great cause.

Belichick teamed up with King for the “Saving by Shaving” fundraiser for Boston Children’s Hospital. The head coach was more than happy to sit in the barber chair and let one of his players give him a buzzcut.

“Happy to be here with Brandon King to get my hair cut for ‘Saving by Shaving’ and very proud to be a participant to support Boston Children’s Hospital,” Belichick said while awaiting his cut.

It couldn’t have been a comfortable spot for King, but the linebacker-turned-barber looked like a natural with the buzzers. And Belichick had a lot of fun while getting his ears lowered.

“Tough job trying to make me look good now,” joked Belichick. “There used to be more to cut off.”

When King finished up, Belichick admitted that his hair is now a lot shorter than it has been in a long, long time. He also noticed a lot more grays hairs scattered throughout the aftermath.

“That’s from third-and-long,” he told King.

King didn’t use any scissors during the cut, and Belichick said that he hasn’t gotten a haircut like that since he was 12. But the Patriots head coach couldn’t have been happier to get a buzzcut for a great cause.

Many others around Massachusetts participated, including Governor Charlie Baker for the seventh straight year. The event raised over $7.5 million for cancer research.