BOSTON (CBS) – Two state representatives have filed a bill to delay in-person learning until April 26 in Massachusetts. The legislation also calls for the state to provide vaccines for every person who works in a school in a timely manner.
"We all know schools employ so many more people than just educators," Rep. Lindsay Sabadosa said.
"You have people working in the kitchens, you have bus drivers, you have maintenance workers. You have people that are coming in contact with each other on a daily basis and that's what make our schools hum, that's how they operate and so if we are going to talk about a safe return to learning, it's really important that all of those people get vaccinated."
Rep. Sabadosa said the April 26 date takes into account April vacation. She says delaying the in-person start could help keep students in class.
Rep. Hawkins said they are not trying to stop in-person learning. "As a former teacher, I know how much we want our kids in the classroom," Hawkins said. "But this is a question of safety and making sure districts can do this in the best way possible for their teachers, their staff, their families, and their kids. We are a year into the pandemic. Now is not the time to rush just because we can see a light at the end of the tunnel."
Earlier this week, the state set deadlines for elementary and middle schools to return to in-person learning. Elementary schools will be required to have “full-time, in-person instruction five days per week” starting Monday, April 5. Middle schools will have to do the same by Wednesday, April 28.