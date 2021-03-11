NORTHBORO (CBS) – Police found a suspect hiding in a rolled up rug at a Worcester home following an armed home invasion Wednesday.
Police were searching on Cutler Street in Worcester for 26-year-old Tyler Rawson, wanted in connection with a home invasion that happened in Northboro.READ MORE: Baker Admin: Teachers Union Wants To Take COVID Vaccines Away From 'Sickest, Oldest And Most Vulnerable'
Though police initially did not find Rawson, Massachusetts State Police Trooper Brandon Andrews saw debris on the building’s roof.READ MORE: Stimulus Check Update: What Else Does The Economic Relief Package Have For You?
Andrews checked the debris, and found Rawson hiding in a rolled up rug.MORE NEWS: 'It Grows Back': Gov. Baker Shaves Head For Annual Cancer Fundraiser
He was arrested without incident and booked on charges of home invasion, breaking and entering a building in the nighttime to commit a felony, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, making threats, as well as firearm and ammunition charges.