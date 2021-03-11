BOSTON (CBS) – The number of communities in Massachusetts considered high risk for coronavirus infections has decreased for the eighth week in a row. As of Thursday, the number of towns in the high-risk red category is 14, down from 19 last week.
CHECK: Town By Town Coronavirus Data
State health officials categorize cities and towns as red, green, yellow or grey based on the daily rate of Covid-19 cases.
As of Thursday, the following communities are considered high risk:
Blackstone, Chicopee, Douglas, Fall River, Freetown, Lawrence, Ludlow, Plainville, Revere, Springfield, Sterling, Sutton, Westminster and Weymouth.
The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 1,589 new confirmed COVID cases and 42 additional deaths in the state on Thursday.