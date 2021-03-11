BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 1,589 new confirmed COVID cases and 42 additional deaths in the state on Thursday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 563,983 while the total number of deaths is 16,218.
There were 110,385 total new tests reported.

As of Thursday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 1.72%.
There are 680 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Thursday, which is a decrease of nine since Wednesday. There are 176 patients currently in intensive care.
There are an estimated 25,901 active cases in Massachusetts.