BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker was sporting a new look at his Thursday COVID update, and it was for a good cause.
Baker participates annually in the Saving By Shaving event hosted by Granite Telecommunications to raise money for cancer research at Boston Children's Hospital.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, this year it was only Baker, Boston Children's Hospital chief operating officer Kevin Churchwell and Granite Telecommunications CEO Rob Hale who participated.
“I certainly don’t do it every year because it looks good,” Baker said. “I know this doesn’t look very good, but it doesn’t look very good for a short period of time, and it grows back.”
This is the seventh time Baker has taken part in the event.
“An opportunity for those of us who, thank God, don’t have cancer, to understand what it might be like to have cancer, and to lose all your hair, and to end up in a situation where you feel a little uncomfortable about the way you look,” Baker said. “I like doing it.”