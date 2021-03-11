BOSTON (CBS) – A new study conducted in Israel shows the Pfizer vaccine blocked 94% of asymptomatic infections of COVID-19. Experts believe about half of all coronavirus cases can be traced to someone who does not have symptoms.
WBZ-TV’s Dr. Mallika Marshall said this is great news because it helps confirm what scientists have long hoped, that a COVID-19 vaccine can not only prevent the disease, but it can also cut down significantly on transmission.
In other words, if you are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, meaning you are two weeks out from your second dose of the Pfizer vaccine, you are unlikely to get infected and pass the virus on to others.
The data has yet to be peer reviewed.