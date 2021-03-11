GLOUCESTER (CBS) – A paddleboarder suffered a serious injury at Stanwood Point in Gloucester Thursday afternoon. The 59-year-old man cut his leg on a sharp object in the water that slashed his femoral artery.
Emergency crews were able to apply a tourniquet to control the bleeding and bring him to shore.
“Once we controlled the bleeding, we basically immediately stabilized him,” said Gloucester Firefighter Patrick Legro. “Which, it was very fortunate that we were successful at doing that.”
The man was flown by medical helicopter to a Burlington hospital to be treated for serious, life-threatening injuries.