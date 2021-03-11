BOSTON (CBS) – It’s not warm enough yet to dive in, but Salisbury Beach was still a popular place to be on Thursday’s spring-like day.
“We came down and we played with some dinosaurs and made a castle and we ate beach pizza, that was a treat, tested the water,” said Janet Cugini of Salisbury.READ MORE: Father, Son Rescued By Malden Firefighters After Falling Through Ice At Fellsmere Pond
People were outside Thursday and found enjoyment doing things they haven’t done in months like eat some fresh seafood. The line at the Clam Box in Ipswich stretched down the street.
“I got a clam plate. It comes with French fries and onion rings and was delicious,” said Robin Titcomb of Amesbury.READ MORE: Did Woolly Mammoths And Humans Walk Around New England Together? Apparently, Yes
Kathleen Claypool made a special trip to this nursery to find some flowers. “The plan is they are going on my porch for the next few weeks. They’ll be happy,” said Claypool.
People were teeing up every few minutes at Cape Ann Golf Club in Essex. “Coming here today I can’t be happier after all the bad news we’ve had,” said Ed Dattoli of Danvers.MORE NEWS: What To Expect When The State's New COVID Vaccine Preregistration System Starts Friday
The course is booked for days with this nice stretch of weather.