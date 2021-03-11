BURLINGTON (CBS) – Six Massachusetts malls will welcome the Easter Bunny this month with COVID precautions in place.
Simon Malls announced that the Easter Bunny will return to Burlington Mall, South Shore Plaza, Northshore Mall, Square One Mall, Auburn Mall and Solomon Pond Mall for "safe and socially distanced" visits.
The Easter Bunny will arrive at Burlington and South Shore Plaza on March 17 and will be there through April 3.
Visits will begin at Northshore Mall, Square One Mall, Auburn Mall and Solomon Pond Mall March 18, lasting through April 3 as well.
Reservations are “strongly encouraged” and can be made online.
In addition to being socially distanced, the Easter Bunny will be wearing a concealed mask.
The photo experience is available Monday-Saturday from 12-7 p.m. and 12-6 p.m. on Sunday.