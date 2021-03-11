MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) – The investigation into the December death of a New Hampshire woman continues after an autopsy on Cynthia Halloran ruled her cause and manner of death are undetermined.
Halloran was found dead December 30 behind a field in the Youngsville baseball complex in Manchester.
The 69-year-old's body was found near the parking lot for the Rockingham Rail Trail.
An autopsy was done December 31, but was not complete pending further testing. On Thursday, the New Hampshire Attorney General’s office announced that Halloran’s cause of death remains undetermined after further investigation.
Manchester Police are asking for the public's help tracing Halloran's movements from 5:30-7:30 a.m. on December 30.
Anyone who saw her that morning or with any other information is asked to call Manchester Police Department at (603) 668-8711.