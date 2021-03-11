BOSTON (CBS) – On the day that about 400,000 educators in Massachusetts became eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations, the state’s website for appointments jammed up. People hit screens that said, “Oops we’re having trouble”, “We no longer have appointment slots”, “The line is paused.”

The state’s new preregistration system, designed to end this frustration, isn’t scheduled to start until Friday. State officials were unclear about what time people can start signing up. “If people want to check when they get up that’s a fine idea,” Governor Baker said.

The new tool allows those who register to eventually get a message with an appointment at one of the state’s seven vaccination super sites, like the Reggie Lewis Center in Roxbury, where the Governor and Secretary of Health and Human Services took a tour Thursday. People then have 24 hours to decide whether to accept the appointment.

“There is a first come first serve element to it, but remember it’s also going to try to make sure that it sends you to a place that’s consistent with your geography,” said Governor Baker.

“I highly doubt that we’re going to see a big crash in the system,” said cyber expert Peter Tran. He said the game-changer is Google, the tech giant now working with the state on the preregistration tool. “It scales in real time the demands, and the load that is put on the portal.”

“Everything was full, full, full. The first time was a two-hour wait,” said 68-year-old Lynn Lombardi. She finally got her shot Thursday, and hopes the new system will save others from the frustration she had. “I think it would have helped,” she said.

The Governor said people who aren’t eligible for a vaccination yet can also pre-register, but he said that would not necessarily put them at the front of the line when they do qualify. He also said people in phase one will not be prioritized in the system. The state’s existing vaccination website will continue to be available for people looking for appointments at clinics that are not mass vaccination super sites.

Visit Mass.Gov/CovidVaccine to find out when you’re eligible and to book an appointment.