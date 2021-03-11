BOSTON (CBS) – Governor Charlie Baker is scheduled to tour the mass vaccination site at the Reggie Lewis Center in Roxbury Thursday afternoon and then provide an update on COVID vaccines in the state.
You can watch it live at 1:30 p.m. on CBSN Boston in the video above.
Baker will be joined on the tour by Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, Sec. of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders and Roxbury Community College President Valerie Roberson.
Starting Thursday, teachers are now among those eligible to receive their COVID vaccine at any location in Massachusetts.