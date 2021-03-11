BOSTON (CBS) — Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your coronavirus-related medical questions. If you have a question for Dr. Mallika, email her or message her on Facebook or Twitter.

Dr. Mallika is offering her best advice, but as always, consult your personal doctor before making any decisions about your personal health.

Jennifer writes on Facebook, “I received my 1st Moderna shot on 2/25. Today 12 days later, I woke up with a rash and hot arm at the injection site. Have you heard of this happening with anyone else so many days after getting the shot?”

Yes, a small percentage of people who received their first Moderna shot are reporting redness, firmness, and sometimes itching and pain at the injection site…sometimes seven-10 days later. It usually resolves in less than a week, is harmless, and should not discourage you from getting your second shot. If you develop a fever or think it might be a local skin infection, call your doctor to be seen.

Dariel writes on Facebook, “I am concerned that I am getting the same dose of the vaccine as someone who weighs 100 lbs more than I. Should I get less because I am thin?”

Vaccine dosing is not based on weight like many medications because it really only takes a minute quantity of antigen or foreign substance to stimulate the immune system, regardless of how big or small a person is. So for most adult vaccines, it’s one size fits all.

We have another question from Facebook. Lisa writes, “I am scheduled for my annual physical that includes a metabolic blood panel. Would getting the vaccine alter the results or should I wait before getting blood work?”

If you have diabetes, you may experience a brief bump in your blood sugar after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine for a day or two as your immune system ramps up. But most lab tests shouldn’t be significantly affected by the vaccine. Ask your doctor what he/she would recommend.

Elaine writes, “I will be fully vaccinated and hope to visit my grandkids in NH at the end of the month for a couple of days. Will I need to be tested coming and going into Massachusetts or quarantined?”

Massachusetts just eased the travel order for people who are fully vaccinated. If you don’t have symptoms, you can now travel back to Massachusetts without having to produce a negative test or quarantine.