BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins hoped to have Tuukka Rask back and ready to go on Thursday night, but the goaltender’s injury is “lingering.” As a result, Rask will miss his second consecutive game.
Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy provided that update on Thursday, ahead of the team's home game against the New York Rangers. Just as he did on Tuesday on Long Island, Dan Vladar will serve as the backup to Jaroslav Halak for Thursday night's tilt.
“Tuukka, we thought it was something minor after the Jersey late in the game, but it’s lingered,” Cassidy said. “So not on the ice today. Can’t really give you much of an update until he gets back on the ice. He was in this morning feeling better, but not well enough to play tonight or practice. So we’ll see where he’s at tomorrow.”
Rask suffered a back injury late in Sunday’s loss to the Devils. He didn’t make the trip to Uniondale for Tuesday night’s game, and the team was hopeful that the extra days of rest would heal the issue.
In the final year of his contract, the 34-year-old Rask is 8-4-2 this season with a .906 save percentage and 2.46 GAA.

#NHLBruins morning rushes:
Marchand – Bergeron – Pastrnak
DeBrusk – Krejci – Ritchie
Frederic – Coyle – Smith
Kuraly – Studnicka – Senyshyn
Grzelcyk – McAvoy
Zboril – Clifton
Tinordi – Vaakanainen
Halak
Vladar pic.twitter.com/OOt9mBGUn5
— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 11, 2021
In other lineup news, Jake DeBrusk will be back in action after sitting out as a healthy scratch on Tuesday. Zach Senyshyn will also be in the lineup on the fourth line, with Jack Studnicka at center.