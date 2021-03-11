BOSTON (CBS) – A blood drive was held to honor Quinn Waters in Canton on Thursday. The five-year-old, better known as “The Mighty Quinn”, is battling brain cancer for the second time.
All appointments were booked at the blood drive at the Irish Cultural Center.
A post on Quinn’s Facebook page Thursday thanked everybody for their support. “I am amazed by his strength, today will be his 8th day of radiation. His hair is starting to thin, his appetite is starting to go, but he is trying to live his best life.”
For more information visit: friendsofthemightyquinn.com