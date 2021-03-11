BOSTON (CBS) – For the past year, Adam Ezra Group has been performing in a way they never had before- virtually. Prior to the pandemic, the Boston folk band was accustomed to performing roughly 200 live shows a year. After one of their live shows was cancelled on March 13th, 2020, frontman Adam Ezra decided to livestream from his house instead. He didn’t stop. “[Friday] night will be our 365th livestream in a row without missing a night,” said Ezra.

The band is marking the occasion with “Gathering 365,” where Ezra will go live at 7PM with special guests. The livestream can be found here: www.facebook.com/adamezragroup.

It’s something Ezra didn’t necessarily see coming, telling the audience after the first livestream, “‘I’ll come back tomorrow if you come back tomorrow’ and we did, there were like twice as many people that showed up and that trend continued, night after night, week after week.”

So, the “Gathering Series” was born, where every night at 7pm, sometimes alone, sometimes joined by his bandmates, Ezra would go live online, reaching fans all over.

“We’ve had over 12 or 13 million people from around the world view and engage our gatherings over the last year which is ironic because that is so many more people than we were reaching with our music before our tour got canceled,” said Ezra.

In the last year, the band has streamed more than 22,000 minutes and performed over 2,500 songs.

Ezra says he plans to incorporate livestreaming into what they do moving forward.

“A safe space that everyone is welcome at and these days I can’t imagine a more important thing, at least personally, to keep me going day after day,” said Ezra.