LOWELL (CBS) – Three people have been charged in connection with a deadly fire in Lowell last month. Investigators said the fire at 98 Westford Street on February 10 was intentionally set using a lighter and trash bag.
The Middlesex District Attorney announced 20-year-old Julian Boykins and 16-year-old Alexander Gaye of Lowell have been charged with murder, arson, assault to murder, intimidation of a witness and conspiracy.READ MORE: Number Of Mass. Communities High-Risk For Coronavirus Drops To 14
Tanya Karadanis, 19 of Dracut, has been charged with evidence tampering and conspiracy. Boykins allegedly told Karadanis to remove the SIM card from his phone and destroy it in an attempt to get rid of evidence.
Boykins and Karadanis were arrested Thursday. Police are still searching for Alexander Gaye.READ MORE: Baker Admin: Teachers Union Wants To Take COVID Vaccines Away From 'Sickest, Oldest And Most Vulnerable'
The fire resulted in the death of third floor resident 77-year-old Em Chak, injured three other tenants, two Lowell firefighters and one police officer. More than 50 people were displaced.
Lowell police officers and firefighters rescued several people including a two-year-old child who was thrown by her mother from a window.MORE NEWS: COVID Restrictions: Parents Upset About Limited Fans At High School Football Games
Karadanis was arraigned Thursday and is being held on $5,000 cash bail. Boykins is expected to be arraigned Friday in Lowell District Court.