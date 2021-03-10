(MARE) – Jaylana is an energetic and spunky girl of Hispanic and Caucasian descent. Those who know her best describe her as spirited and resourceful, and say that she has a strong desire to have a family. Jaylana loves to dance, play with her dolls, and enjoys doing arts and crafts: especially making slime.

Jaylana has the potential to do great things in life with the right family and opportunities. She is a bright student who loves to read, and reads aloud very well. She is currently receiving extra supports for minimal academic needs. Jaylana desires to have friends and solid peer relationships but this can be challenging for her at times. However, with the right motivation and guidance, and support in building her confidence, Jaylana has the potential to form healthy relationships with other children her age.

Jaylana is legally freed for adoption and is eager to form a connection with a loving family. Her social worker feels that she will do well in a family of any constellation, with or without other children in the home. A family for Jaylana must be open to helping her maintain contact with her two siblings who reside in Massachusetts.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday’s Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday’s Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.