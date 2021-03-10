BOSTON (CBS) — The House of Representatives on Wednesday voted to approve the $1.9 trillion COVID relief package, which includes $1,400 stimulus checks to those making under $75,000 annually, and $350 billion in state and local aid. President Joe Biden plans to sign the American Rescue Plan Act into law on Friday.

The Massachusetts Congressional delegation celebrated the passage of the bill, which was not supported by any Republicans in the House or Senate. The GOP has criticized the plan for its cost and scope.

“Today, we once again showed the American people that help is on the way and finally, the #AmericanRescuePlan is headed to President Biden’s desk for signature,” tweeted Rep. Richard Neal, who is chairman of the Ways & Means Committee.

The bill’s passage is a key legislative victory for Biden, 49 days into his presidency, as he tries to stabilize an American economy that has been hit hard by the coronavirus. According to the White House, many Americans could start receiving their stimulus checks by the end of the month.

The House has passed the American Relief Plan by a vote of 220-211. Only one Democrat, Rep. Jared Golden of Maine, joined all Republicans in voting against the bill. President Biden is expected to sign it on Friday.https://t.co/FEqjzK2ore https://t.co/Ebe91rhtSJ — Grace Segers (@Grace_Segers) March 10, 2021

Rep. Seth Moulton said in a statement that “Democrats were elected to end the pandemic.”

“The American Rescue Plan will get shots in people’s arms, Americans back to work, money in people’s pockets, and kids back in school,” he said.

Assistant Speaker and Melrose Rep. Katherine Clark called the bill “transformative” and stressed that it would help the 2.3 million women who have lost their jobs due to the pandemic.

The #AmericanRescuePlan just passed!!! This is a transformative bill for America, our recovery, and especially the over 2.3 million women who've been pushed out of the workforce bc of #COVID19 and its economic fallout. And it passed with 0 Republican votes. Remember this. pic.twitter.com/QCkoWPHVBg — Katherine Clark (@RepKClark) March 10, 2021

“And it passed with 0 Republican votes. Remember this,” she tweeted.

The bill also provides for $14 billion in vaccine distribution, $130 billion to assist with school reopening, $300 billion in unemployment benefits through September and an expanded tax credit of up to $3,600 per child. Another $50 billion will go toward assistance for small businesses.