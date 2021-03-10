Patriots Receive Pair Of 2021 Comp Picks, Including One For Tom Brady's DepartureFor losing Tom Brady via free agency, the Patriots now have a third-round pick in this year's NFL Draft.

Report: Teams Calling Patriots For N'Keal Harry TradeAfter being drafted in the first round out of Arizona State, N'Keal Harry has had a disappointing first two years in the NFL. That, though, apparently isn't stopping teams from coveting his services.

Marcus Smart Says He's Clear To Return Thursday Night Vs. NetsMarcus Smart is feeling good after returning to practice on Wednesday, and said that he's been given the green light to return to the Celtics lineup Thursday night against the Brooklyn Nets.

NBA Execs Believe Celtics Will Acquire Harrison Barnes At Trade DeadlineThe Kings are reportedly entering "seller" mode, and NBA executives believe that Harrison Barnes will be a member of the Boston Celtics by the end of the trading season.

Julian Edelman Offers Some Perspective To Meyers Leonard After Heat Forward Uses Anti-Semitic SlurJulian Edelman is offering to help Miami Heat forward Meyers Leonard, who used an anti-Semitic slur during a video game livestream on Tuesday.