MARTHA’S VINEYARD (CBS) – There was a rare sighting off Martha’s Vineyard on Wednesday as the New England Aquarium captured photos of a North Atlantic Right Whale and her calf.
The two were spotted about 20 miles south of the island.
The mother was first spotted with her calf off the coast of Florida in January. This whale has been spotted several times now in the southeastern United States, but this is only her second sighting with the calf in northern waters.
The North Atlantic Right Whale is critically endangered.