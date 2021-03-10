BOSTON (CBS) – Superintendents across the state have been tasked with getting elementary school students back to full in-person learning no later than April 5.

“So, we’re going to make it happen,” Dr. John Doherty, the superintendent for Reading public schools.

The deadline, Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley said, is reasonable.

“We think a month is more than enough time to get people ready to move back to school,” he explained.

“I think the challenges are going to be more logistical for us,” Dr. Doherty, said.

In Reading schools, the change will start with likely doubling desks and chairs in the classroom, spacing them somewhere between 3 and 6 feet, using both gymnasiums and cafeterias for lunch and revamping student schedules. The district is also working with the state to provide pool testing.

“We will work with those districts that may have logistical struggles to help them get in full-time, and then we will look at waivers after that to see what is feasible and what is not,” Riley added.

In Chelsea, teachers will be offered vaccines with the help of the East Boston Neighborhood Health Center. As for the students, they have been fully remote for a year. The district could apply for a waiver, meeting in the middle to start with a hybrid learning model or skip it altogether. A survey out now shows 70% of students would like to return to class.

“We’ve been discussing do we apply for a waiver to do more of a phase-in with hybrid, but we also feel a sense of urgency to accommodate as many as we can so that’s what we are trying to do,” Chelsea Superintendent Dr. Almi Abeyta, explained.

Methuen is a school district that has a kindergarten through eighth-grade structure. The district automatically has to apply for a waiver to split schools, bringing back elementary students through the fourth grade first, then grades five through eight by April 28.

“We have four pre-K through 8 schools that house anywhere from 1,100 to 1,400 students with one large cafeteria. Those are challenges we had last August; they have not disappeared for us. We are facing them now,” Dr. Brandi Kwong, the superintendent for Methuen Schools, said.

Dr. Kwong also announced scheduling for vaccines started this week, with hopes of getting teachers their first doses by next week. This was made possible through a partnership with Greater Lawrence Family Health Center.

Though it’s difficult to tackle what school districts usually have an entire summer to plan for, the mindset is brighter.

“The light is at the end of the tunnel, and we are getting there. I think, psychologically, this is a good thing. We are entering spring — the weather is getting better. I think we need to look at this as a positive thing, and obviously, we are going to do everything to keep everyone safe and healthy,” Dr. Doherty said.

In Reading, elementary students are set to return by April 5. The goal for middle and high school students is to have them back after April Vacation.