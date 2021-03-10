BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 1,413 new confirmed COVID cases and 53 additional deaths in the state on Tuesday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 562,394 while the total number of deaths is 16,176.
There were 93,800 total new tests reported.
As of Wednesday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 1.77%.
There are 689 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Wednesday, which is a decrease of 15 since Tuesday. There are 183 patients currently in intensive care.
There are an estimated 26,135 active cases in Massachusetts.